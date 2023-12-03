Cam Ward transfer portal rumors: 3 destinations for Wazzu QB and 1 dark horse
Washington State quarterback Cam Ward is one of the biggest names in the transfer portal. He'll have his pick of big-time programs looking for a star passer.
Dark horse: Texas A&M Aggies
Even before Ward entered the transfer portal, the trio of former Pac-12 schools were mentioned as potential landing spots, but interest in the former Washington State quarterback will extend nationwide. So we can't count out a program like Texas A&M.
Ward is from Texas originally. He started his career in San Antonio at FCS Incarnate Word. If he wants to go back to his home state, the Aggies would have to be an intriguing option just a couple of hours away from West Columbia where he went to high school.
Texas A&M can't tout their quarterback development the way USC, Oregon or Washington can. But they have a proud booster base that is willing to splash cash to better the program. If it's NIL money Ward wants, he can get it in College Station.
There are other options who look likely to call on Ward from Ohio State to Miami. He's going to have plenty of options. Heck, if Quinn Ewers decides to leave for the NFL, even Texas may get involved.
For now, it looks like the West Coast teams are at the top of the pecking order with programs like Texas A&M potentially shaking things up.