Cameron Brink is already flashing unicorn potential 1 game into her WNBA career
By Ian Levy
To some degree, the stylistic development of the WNBA and NBA have mirrored each other over the past few years — more pace, more 3-pointers, more positionless structures, more spread offense. But the one thing that hasn't quite translated yet is the floor-spacing 5.
Over the past five seasons, just 11 WNBA players listed at 6-foot-4 or taller have played at least 500 minutes and averaged at least one made 3-pointer per game. Just six of that group also did it while averaging at least a block per game — Amanda Zahui B., Breanna Stewart, Azura Stevens, Candace Parker, Jonquel Jones and Elena Delle Donne.
And these four definitely don't represent a growing movement. The youngest player in that group is Stevens, who just turned 28. Parker has retired. Zahui B. is not currently on a WNBA roster this season after splitting time between the Fever and Mystics last season, Charles is nearing the end of her career and Delle Donne is taking a hiatus this season with her return uncertain. This player archetype — controlling the paint on defense, patrolling the 3-point arc on offense — is still rare in the WNBA.
But Cameron Brink could be ready to change that.
Cameron Brink could be a ground-breaking big in the WNBA
Cameron Brink's WNBA debut was fairly quiet, mostly noteworthy for the ways in which she didn't struggle, compared to Caitlin Clark or Angel Reese. Brink, the 6-foot-4 rookie from Stanford, played 20 minutes in the Sparks' 92-81 loss to the Atlanta Dream, putting up 11 points on 4-of-6 from the field. Like all of the rookies in this class, it will take some time for her to adjust to the pro game. She committed five fouls in 20 minutes, and at times looked overmatched by stronger bigs.
But she also recorded two blocks, both of which came on mid-range jumpers, examples of just how her length, awareness and mobility could make her a game-changing defensive anchor.
The blocks weren't surprising. She averaged 3.7 blocks per game at Stanford in her final college season and projected to make an immediate impact as a deterrent around the rim. What was a bit more surprising was to see her stepping smoothly and comfortably into spot-up 3s.
Brink hit 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and her one miss was a pull-up attempt on which she may have been fouled.
Shooting from beyond the arc was certainly part of Brink's game in college — but it certainly wasn't a strength or all that common. She hit just 26.7 percent of her 3s over the last two seasons and averaged just 2.7 attempts per 40 minutes. It's a one-game sample but hitting 2-of-3 is a positive sign and attempting three of them in just minutes might be even more telling. Brink attempted just two triples in about 28 preseason minutes across two games (making one) but this may be a better reflection of how her offensive zone of activity could be expanding.
She certainly has more to her game than just blocking shots and (potentially) shooting 3s. Brink is developing her face-up game, she can defend in space and she recorded four assists against the Dream. But it's worth pointing out that just four players in WNBA history, regardless of position or height, have played at least 500 minutes in a season while averaging 1.5 blocks and 1.5 3-pointers made per game. Brink could eventually do much more than the Brook Lopez or Myles Turner role that's become so essential in the NBA. But even if that's her floor, it could put her in rarified air.