Can Ole Miss still make the CFB Playoff after loss to Kentucky?
After dominating their weak out-of conference schedule, the Ole Miss Rebels lost their first in-conference game to the Kentucky Wildcats, 20-17.
The Wildcats led by QB Brock Vandergriff threw for 261yards on their way to a stunning but not completely shocking victory after the program only lost by a point to Georgia two weeks ago.
Despite only having one loss in an expanded playoff format, the Rebels are already in danger of missing the College Football Playoff with the program having an extremely weak schedule. Yes, the school is playing against LSU in two weeks and faces national title contender Georgia in November. Still, the rest of their opponents are largely considered the weak link of the SEC. They also had a poor out-of-conference schedule to start the season.
As the Rebels look to rebound from this loss against a sneaky good South Carolina squad, fans are wondering what Ole Miss playoff outlook looks like.
While the program's chances took a massive hit with the loss, the Rebels still have a chance to make the playoff with a possible loss against Georgia being accounted for. To make the 12-tournament after this loss, Ole Miss will have avoid any more upsets for the rest of the season and beat a talented LSU on the road.
Additionally, the Rebels will also be facing Oklahoma later on in the season. Early returns on the Sooners' season suggest they don't have enough talent to beat Kiffin's squad. With this in mind, it's fair to say that the Rebels will need to beat one of Georgia or LSU and win the rest of their games if they want to even be considered for a spot in the 12-team tournament.
While the program can get into the playoff with a 10-2 record, they are not a shoe-in by any stretch and will likely need other playoff contenders to struggle down the stretch to lock in their chances.
Making the CFP will likely be out of their control if Ole Miss loses another game this season.