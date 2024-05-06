Can the Cavs do the improbable and upset the Celtics? Donovan Mitchell seems to think so
By Kyle Delaney
Last night, the Cleveland Cavaliers won their first playoff series since 2018, beating the Orlando Magic in Game 7 at home. Up next, Cleveland will face the top-seeded Boston Celtics. Donovan Mitchell, who has scored 117 points in his last three playoff games combined explained to the Cavs why he isn't satisfied and why they shouldn't be satisfied either.
After the Cavs' 106-94 comeback victory over the Magic, Mitchell adressed the entire locker room."This is great but we’re too talented to be satisfied with just this," he said. "We didn’t come here for this just for one series.”
It would appear Cleveland is preparing to go to war with Boston. Speaking to the Cavs business-trip-mindset, you would think a Game 7 win at home would illicit some high-energy, celebratory press conferences afterward. Yet, when asked how it felt to lead the Cavaliers out of the first round, something the franchise hadn't been able to do without LeBron James in the past 30 years, Mitchell replied humbly:
"It's an honor, obviously, to be a part of history in that regard. But you know, the biggest thing, and I don't mean this disrespectfully," Mitchell added, reiterating to the reporters what he told the locker room, "[is] it doesn't really mean much. We didn't make the group we made just to come in and win the first round. You know what I mean?"
In terms of the Cavaliers' expectations heading into this series, they're aware of their potential. Mitchell told reporters after the game, "When they traded for me, it wasn't just to win a first round series. You know, it was to continue to push and move forward. So i think that's where all of our heads are at."
The Celtics pose an even bigger challenge for Cleveland than the Orlando Magic did. Boston went 2-1 against Cleveland during the regular season, with Cleveland winning the last matchup. At the end of the day, if Cleveland's role players can support Mitchell's efforts, the Cavaliers definitely have a chance to beat the Celtics.
As far as Mitchell is concerned, this Cavs team isn't content with 'just 'making it past the first round. Keep in mind, the Cavs are still looking to avenge last year's first-round loss to the New York Knicks. And, guess what, Cleveland? The road to the Knicks runs through Boston. Get your popcorn ready, looks like we're in for an exciting series.