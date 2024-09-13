Can you watch Thursday Night Football without Prime Video?
By Megan Melle
Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football for the NFL regular season, with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit back in the booth. And lucky for fans, the NFL must have been listening because the full slate of TNF matchups are arguably better than they’ve ever been (we’ve ranked the full schedule here).
As the NFL dives deeper into the world of streaming, here’s everything you need to know about enjoying the primetime weeknight games on the streamer.
How to watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video
You can watch all 15 TNF games on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re a Prime member in the U.S., you’re able to stream Thursday Night Football on your TV or mobile device’s Prime Video app for no additional fees—it’s included with your Prime membership.
Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to watch Thursday Night Football?
Yes. Amazon has exclusivity to all Thursday night games (with the exception of Thanksgiving, but they will be offering a Black Friday game). So if you want to watch TNF on Prime Video, you need a membership. Prime Video is available as a standalone streaming service for $8.99 or you can pay $14.99 per month for a full Amazon Prime membership, which also includes Prime Video.
Can you watch TNF without Prime?
There are two ways to watch TNF without Prime. First is if you’re local. Thursday night games are viewable outside of Prime if you’re in the broadcast zones of one of the two teams playing. So if you’re based in Miami for the Dolphins vs. Bills game on Sept. 12, you can catch the game on the local CBS channel.
TNF is also available within the NFL app via NFL+, which starts at $50 per year and allows you to live stream Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and NFL Network local and primetime games.