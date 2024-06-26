Canada vs. Chile: Copa América TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Canada claimed their first Copa América win which was also Jesse Marsch's first victory as Canada's head coach this week. Jonathon David scored their goal in a 1-0 victory over Peru. David has now scored 27 times with 16 assists in 50 games for Les Rouges.
Peru were down to 1- men as Miguel Araujo was shown a red card. However, they were fortunate to not have Marcos Lopez sent off earlier in the match for a headbutt on Alistair Johnston. VAR looked at Lopez's incident but still no action followed.
Marsch's side will be looking to ensure qualification to the knockout stages with a victory over Chile this weekend. A draw for Canada should be good enough for them to qualify but only if Peru do not get a surprise result against Argentina. The Chileans need a win against Canada as they drew their first game with Peru before losing to Argentina.
Chile who have won Copa America twice are not the side that they once were. Alexis Sanchez is still playing for them at the age of 35 but they are missing their former stars of Arturo Vidal and Gary Medel.
Canada lineup predictions
- Maxime Crepeau
- Alistair Johnston
- Moise Bombito
- Derek Cornelius
- Alphonso Davies
- Richie Laryea
- Ismael Kone
- Stephen Eustaquio
- Jacob Shaffelburg
- Jonathan David
- Cyle Larin
Chile lineup predictions
- Claudio Bravo
- Mauricio Isla
- Paulo Diaz
- Igor Lichnovsky
- Gabriel Suazo
- Rodrigo Echeverria
- Erick Pulgar
- Victor Davila
- Alexis Sanchez
- Dario Osorio
- Eduardo Vargas
How to watch Canada vs. Chile in Copa América
- Date: Saturday, Jun. 29
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Orlando, United States
- Stadium: Inter & Co Stadium
- TV info: FS2
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this Copa América match on FS2 on Saturday from Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando. Those looking for a live stream can tune in via Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users.