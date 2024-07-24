Canada vs. New Zealand: Olympics women's soccer live stream, lineups, preview
One team has not made it past the group stages in the Olympics since 2012. The other has medaled in three of its four Olympic appearances, beginning at those London Games. It's Canada, a CONCACAF juggernaut, vs. New Zealand to open up Group A of this 2024 women's soccer Olympic tournament.
On paper, this is one you'd assume the country in red and white should win. But as we learned last summer, there is a reason why we play the games. Norway, a top-12 nation in the FIFA World Rankings at the time, was stunned by the Football Ferns in a historic opening game of the last World Cup. Even with the drama off the pitch in the leadership department, you can't write off New Zealand. The experience in that roster speaks for itself.
Defensive solidity is the biggest strength of Michael Mayne's team. Patience in attack is going to be key for Canada, a team that has not been held without a goal since October 28, 2023, against Brazil.
Jessie Fleming will be the one to guide her country in the upcoming major competition following Christine Sinclair's retirement. The Portland Thorns midfielder along with a talented forward line, featuring players like Arsenal's Cloé Lacasse and Janine Beckie, will be determined to bounce back after a disappointing performance in the previous World Cup, where Canada failed to advance past the group stage.
The last time these two encountered one another was in 2021, a little over two months after Canada had won the gold medal in Japan. Bev Priestman's team outscored the Football Ferns 6-1 over the course of two October friendlies with Adriana Leon netting two goals in the first win up in Ottawa.
As far as major tournaments go, the outfit from the Southern Hemisphere took on the North American side in the group stages of the 2015 and 2019 Women's World Cup. New Zealand held the Canadians to a scoreless draw in that 2015 matchup.
There is a bit of off-the-field madness heading into this one as Canada Soccer gave us the women's soccer version of Spygate. Reports were that drones flew over New Zealand's practice sessions both Monday and last Friday. The drone was immediately reported to the police, according to the statement, and the drone operator was detained by French authorities.
On Wednesday, Canada Soccer gave an update, announcing that Joseph Lombardi, a “non-accredited analyst,” and Jasmine Mander, a coach who oversees Lombardi, had been removed from the team and sent home.
The saga continues. Just hours after the news dropped of him leaving the Canada camp, Lombardi was charged with flying an unmanned aircraft over a prohibited area. He received an eight-month suspended sentence by the French authorities. In the aftermath, Priestman will remove herself from overseeing the match against New Zealand with Liverpool native Andy Spence taking her place for now.
"Accordingly, to emphasize our team's commitment to integrity, I have decided to voluntarily withdraw from coaching the match on Thursday," Priestman said. "In the spirit of accountability, I do this with the interests of both teams in mind and to ensure everyone feels that the sportsmanship of this game is upheld."
Predicted lineups for Canada vs. New Zealand
Canada (3-4-3)
Goalkeeper: Kailen Sheridan
Defenders: Kadeisha Buchanan, Vanessa Gilles, Jade Rose
Midfielders: Ashley Lawrence, Simi Awujo, Jessie Fleming (C), Gabrielle Carle
Forwards: Adriana Leon, Cloé Lacasse, Janine Beckie
New Zealand (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Anna Leat
Defenders: CJ Bott, Katie Bowen (C), Rebekah Stott, Meikayla Moore
Midfielders: Katie Kitching, Macey Fraser, Malia Steinmetz, Grace Jale
Forwards: Indiah-Paige Riley, Milly Clegg
Note: Michaela Foster has replaced Ali Riley in the New Zealand squad "on medical grounds", per a statement on Wednesday. Defender Grace Neville of London City Lionesses is being promoted to an alternate.
How to watch Canada vs. New Zealand in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's soccer group stages
Date: Thursday, July 25
Start time: 11 a.m. ET
Location: Saint-Étienne, France
Stadium: Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
TV Info: NBC Universo
Live Stream: Peacock | FuboTV
The victor of this group, Group A, will meet the third-place finisher from either Group C, our "group of death" or Group B in the quarterfinal round.