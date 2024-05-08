Candace Parker becomes president of Adidas women's basketball after retirement announcement
Just last week, WNBA legend Candace Parker announced her retirement from the WNBA. The league was shocked by this announcement considering Parker re-signed with the Las Vegas Aces on Feb. 7 to a one-year deal. But she ultimately decided she would step away from the game after a legendary career.
Last season, Parker dealt with a left foot injury and was sidelined for the rest of the season. She had surgery on the injury and her final game in the WNBA was on July 7.
Parker left the game as one of the game's most decorated women's basketball players ever. She won two titles at Tenessee, was selected No. 1 in the 2008 WNBA Draft, and then went on to win Rookie of the Year and MVP the same season.
She won a championship with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016 along with Finals MVP. She then won a championship with her hometown team, the Chicago Sky, in 2021, and the Aces in 2023. She became the first player in league history to clinch titles with three different franchises. To add to that all, she is a two-time league MVP, 10-time All-WNBA selection, seven-time WNBA All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year, and a two-time Olympic gold medalist.
A stacked profile.
Now, she adds the president of Adidas women's basketball to the list
Parker has been affiliated with Adidas for more than a decade since she started as an Adidas athlete. She wore Adidas sneakers as a player in high school, at Tennessee and during her 16 seasons in the WNBA. She also was the first woman to receive a signature shoe with Adidas.
Her shoe, the ACE Commander, was created with three collections with the brand and led a mentorship program for the company's NIL-sponsored college athletes.
Wednesday, the company and Parker announced she was named president of Adidas women's basketball.
“Stepping into this new leadership role is a deeply personal next step in my journey with Adidas,” Parker said in a statement. “From high school to college to playing pro to now, this appointment by Adidas symbolizes a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women’s sports. It’s not just about products; it’s about fostering a movement focused on innovation, representation and access.”
Adidas announced that she will be collaborating with the brand to make a robust platform to influence the future of women's sports. She will also build the brand's roster of women's basketball athletes, including Chelsea Gray, Aaliyah Boston, Nneka Ogwumike, and Chiney Ogwumike. Parker will now oversee all the women's basketball product lines as well.