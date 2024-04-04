CANWNT vs. Brazil live stream, schedule, preview: Watch SheBelieves Cup
Two clubs that recently fell short at the CONCACAF W Gold Cup have a chance at locking up some pre-Olympic silverware. In the second semifinal this Saturday, Arthur Elias and Brazil take on Canada.
In the second semifinal between two of the nations within FIFA's top-10 this weekend in the United States, Beverly Priestman and the defending Olympic Gold Medalists Canada encounter South American powerhouse Brazil. Both sides head into the April international window after defeats to the USWNT en route to its CONCACAF W Gold Cup crown.
The two nations that round out the current women's football top-10 world rankings recently split a pair of friendlies back in October on the East Coast of Canada. Debinha won it for Elias' crew in the first 90 minutes while the CONCACAF outfit picked up a two-goal triumph in the encore. Priestman and Elias both essentially deploy the same type of formation that features defensive back threes. With the formations likely mirroring each other, the tactical battle between these two intelligent managers is a storyline that'd be interesting to see unfold throughout the 90 minutes.
On and off the pitch, these two football powers have undergone numerous notable transitions since their shocking group-stage eliminations at the 2023 World Cup. Brazil fired Pia Sundhage and replaced her with Brazilian native Arthur Elias. Canada experienced a changing of the guard within their on-field leadership, promoting Thorns midfielder Jessie Fleming to the full-time captain while bidding farewell to two legends of the game, Christine Sinclair and Sophie Schmidt.
Behind the clinical finishing of Adriana Leon, Priestman's Canada side looked the sharpest of anyone in the W Gold Cup group stages. You can't take all that much from its elimination though given it was during the infamous "Flood Bowl" at Snapdragon Stadium. Fleming and company will have all the motivation in the world to see the United States once again, driven by that cruel defeat and the fact that it finished in the cellar of last year's SheBelieves Cup table.
Dating back to December, the Aston Villa forward Leon has converted a chance in six out of the last seven international fixtures. She'll be provided with even more support within the frontline as Janine Beckie is back with the team after an extended absence due to an ACL tear. Olivia Smith, the 19-year-old attacking-minded player from CP Sporting, is one to be tracking after her standout performance in last month's multi-continental tournament.
Elias' team is missing quite some eye-catching names compared to what we saw just a few weeks ago. Debinha is still recovering from a hamstring injury she suffered during league play with KC Current while Rafaelle isn't fully fit just yet after sustaining a foot issue that forced her to miss the W Gold Cup final. 15 players that compete at the club level in Brazil make up this roster, three more than what we saw in Elias' last squad. Even without some star power, particularly up front, two of the greatest Brazilians to ever do it, Cristiane and Marta are among the seven forwards.
The long-time electric Atlético Madrid attacker Ludmila is back in the fold. She was the player who netted the lone goal against the USWNT in last year's iteration of this tournament. Internacional's promising 19-year-old Priscila who converted an astounding eight goals at the 2023 Copa Libertadores Femenina in October is an enticing individual. Her eight goals in that club competition were more than anyone including the in-form Kansas City Current striker Bia Zaneratto.
How to watch the Canada vs. Brazil in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup
- Date: Saturday, April 6
- Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- TV info/Live Stream: Universo, MAX, Peacock
Canada and Brazil have combined for just seven wins total against the USWNT, a potential opponent in the final. Against Japan, the CANWNT were shut out in a three-goal defeat while the South American powerhouse overcame the Asian side 1-0 in the last SheBelieves Cup.