Cardinals are trying to remake Paul Goldschmidt in two days
2024 has gotten off to a nightmare start for the Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt.
Through 133 at bats, the former MVP is slashing .195/.287/.263 with an OPS+ of 60. This would mark the first time in his 14-year career that his OPS+ has been below 100 (league average). This struggle has looked even worse recently, notably this past series where Goldschmidt had some pretty bad plate appearances.
Cardinals opt to give Paul Goldschmidt a few days off amid offensive struggles
The Cardinals manager Oli Marmol recently said that the club was going to give their first baseman a minimum of two days off (May 8 being the first) to sort through things, following a horrendous start to 2024.
This decision comes following a series with the Mets in which the first baseman looked completely out of sorts. Goldschmidt is two years removed from winning the National League MVP in a season in which he clubbed 35 home runs for the Cardinals.
This hiatus from the lineup may prove to be exactly what he needs. For somebody like Goldschmidt, a 14 year veteran of Major League Baseball, these kind of sudden struggles likely aren't to do with him forgetting how to hit a baseball.
In fact, it's probably the complete opposite. A game which induces so much failure is overwhelming on the brain from time to time. Taking a few days to completely regroup, work out with the team, and maybe even focus on something outside of baseball will likely bring the 36 year old the mental space that he needs.
Last season, Goldschmidt clubbed 25 home runs and 31 doubles. The likelihood of him completely forgetting how to hit is slim to none. This issue that has him hitting below .200 is likely an issue above the shoulders.
It'll be interesting to see the Cardinals plan with this decision. Marmol noted that the hiatus would be for a minimum of two days, which obviously means it could last a little longer than that. Maybe a break of four or five days could be more beneficial for the 36-year-old. Only time will tell.