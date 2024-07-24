A Cardinals-Blue Jays trade to add to St. Louis’ lineup
By Curt Bishop
The St. Louis Cardinals have clawed their way back into contention after a dreadful 15-24 start, which seemed to signal a repeat of the 2023 season. Instead, St. Louis got hot and took control of the second Wild Card spot in the National League. But they still have some areas they need to address at the trade deadline in order to be a threat in the playoffs.
One such area is the bench, where they are very left-handed heavy. The team has struggled against left-handed pitching, and a right-handed bat could give St. Louis a bit of an offensive boost.
Toronto Blue Jays insider Ben Nicholson-Smith listed Justin Turner as a potential trade piece and considered the Cardinals as a potential fit.
A Cardinals-Blue Jays trade to bolster St. Louis' lineup
Turner can play three of the four infield positions and can also serve as a designated hitter. Perhaps the Cardinals can plug him in at second base against left-handed pitchers. Nolan Gorman has been their everyday second baseman, but he has struggled against lefties, so Turner could give them a different look.
In this hypothetical trade, Toronto would receive right-hander Adam Kloffenstein, who is the No. 16 ranked prospect within the Cardinals' pipeline. He was acquired by St. Louis from Toronto last year in the Jordan Hicks deal.
Kloffenstein is more of a command-and-control pitcher, with a fastball and a sinker that sit in the low to mid-90s. He generates ground balls at a high rate, having posted a 49.4 percent ground ball rate in 2023. The 23-year-old right-hander also has a very effective low-80s slider, which allowed him to generate swings and misses at a 39 percent clip.
The Blue Jays would be reunited with one of their former prospects in this deal, while the Cardinals would get the right-handed help they need on the bench to counter some of their struggles against lefty pitchers. Turner is also a rental, so he wouldn't cost too much for the Cards as they try to improve their offense for the stretch run of the 2024 season.