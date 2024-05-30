Cardinals free-agent signing isn't sure he made the right choice
By Mark Powell
Brandon Crawford's season started about as poorly as he could've expected, picking up just three hits in his first 31 at-bats, which included three walks and 12 strikeouts. Crawford's seen a dip in his production over the past few seasons, as he's a far cry from the former San Francisco Giants shortstop who finished in fourth place in NL MVP voting in 2021.
Still, Crawford does provide some value in the clubhouse. He's a leader who has played a major role in righting the ship and attitude of these Cardinals. While Crawford wishes he played regularly and could back up his talk with his bat, he understands what he brings to this group.
When asked if he made the right choice signing in St. Louis via free agency, Crawford wasn't able to give a definitive response.
“I think it would be hard to answer that fully right now,” Crawford said, per the Belleville News-Democrat. “But, I mean, seeing them out here and having fun and shagging [batting practice] with me out in center field? Yeah, that’s the kind of stuff that makes the struggles through the first couple months worth it.”
Brandon Crawford is brutally honest about choice to sign with Cardinals
It's tough not to appreciate Crawford's honesty. He's a three-time All-Star, two-time World Series winner and four-time Gold Glover. Heck, there's even a silver slugger in there, per his Baseball-Reference page. That's what makes Crawford's fall from grace in his later years all the more surprising. Thankfully for both he and St. Louis, Masyn Winn arrived just on time as Crawford has struggled to get back on track.
“I knew coming in that I wasn’t going to be the starter and that playing time was going to be a lot more limited than I was used to,” Crawford said. “Fortunately for us, Masyn’s gotten off to a really great start. I mean, one of the better shortstops really in the league right now. That’s kind of limited my playing time probably even more. I’m happy to see it. He’s helped us out a lot. Arguably one of our best players during the first couple months of the season.”
For now, Crawford is content playing clubhouse DJ, rather than starting shortstop. The Cardinals are back to .500 and ready to make some noise in the NL Central. Crawford has played a large part in changing the vibe.