A Cardinals-Buccaneers trade would give Marvin Harrison Jr. a running mate
The Arizona Cardinals should not only draft Marvin Harrison Jr. No. 4 overall this spring, they should orchestrate a blockbuster trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get him a running mate.
By John Buhler
It may not be right away, but I have a strong feeling that this will be the last year where we see the Arizona Cardinals be comfortably below .500. They are a year away from being a sneaky-good team out west. This is because they seem to have the right head coach/general manager combo. They have their quarterback of the future in Kyler Murray, as well as a boatload of picks inside the top 100.
Where things stand now, Arizona has six top-100 picks and eight inside the top 150. This means they can wheel and deal for draft positioning to improve their club rapidly. Of course, they could also use some of that draft capital to orchestrate a blockbuster trade. While they could trade back from No. 4, the prudent thing to do is take the best non-quarterback this year in Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr.
However, even adding the brilliant former Ohio State wide receiver may not be enough. General manager Monti Ossenfort may need to get Murray another weapon and Harrison a running mate outside the numbers. One such player who could be available for a trade is Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He got the bag a few years ago but is slightly overpaid for his production.
Here is what a trade to get Godwin to Arizona could look like. Arizona can afford to give up all this.
This is roughly $20 million in value going either way, with Tampa Bay needing about $250K more.
Let's discuss why this is a move that could make sense for both parties to help them win in the end.
Chris Godwin and Marvin Harrison Jr. on Cardinals would be so electric
For Tampa Bay, you get $20 million off the books for this year on a declining player, as well as picking up three top-75 picks in exchange for Godwin. The Buccaneers prioritized bringing back Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Lavonte David on new deals. There is only so much money to be had for their general manager Jason Licht. The three draft picks give them more time to sustain excellence.
For Arizona, the receiving room improves dramatically upon Godwin and Harrison's arrival. The Cardinals don't have to give up any compensation in the 2025 NFL Draft should they come up short again. More importantly, they still have No. 35 and No. 90 inside the top 100 to either take players or trade back to regain more draft capital. Using the No. 27 pick helps get them a No. 2 wide receiver.
If I were Tampa Bay, I do this trade so that I would have a better shot at not getting leap frogged by the Atlanta Falcons in the division. New Orleans is on the precipice of rebuilding and Carolina is hot garbage. With the right trade and draft picks, what is to stop the Buccaneers from contending for more NFC South titles over the next four years? Moving off Godwin a year early helps them avoid a fast reset.
As for Arizona, I only do this trade if I have assurances that Godwin would re-sign with the team. He doesn't have to close out his career in Phoenix, but being more than a rental would make this deal more worthwhile. Since Ossenfort has a reputation for moving up and down the draft board, he should be able to get Jonathan Gannon the exact type of players that he will need to be successful.
If Godwin is available for a trade, expect for the Cardinals to be on the shortlist of viable candidates.