Cardinals buying at trade deadline doesn’t guarantee one star’s future
By Lior Lampert
It has been an up-and-down campaign for the St. Louis Cardinals thus far -- to say the least.
At 33-34 and second place in the National League Central, the Cardinals are at a crossroads in the unenviable purgatory position. Do they double down on their group and hopes of making a playoff push? Or do they become sellers ahead of this year's trade deadline on July 30? Regardless, their decision reportedly has no impact on what the club elects to do with veteran slugger Paul Goldschmidt.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently shared 30 things he is hearing and watching for leading up to the deadline. He discussed what may be in store for Goldschmidt and the Cardinals in the coming weeks, saying St. Louis "plan[s] on buying." Nonetheless, the team could still move on from the seven-time All-Star, especially considering his contract will expire after the 2024 campaign.
Per Bowden, adding a veteran starting pitcher is "their main -- and only -- current target." But "if things go south," the Cardinals may explore parting ways with Goldschmidt rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency. Moreover, he adds that the 2022 NL MVP could net St. Louis a "huge return" should the franchise entertain offers.
Goldschmidt has looked like a shell of the star first baseman we've become accustomed to seeing throughout his career this season. However, the 36-year-old has still been effective and can benefit from a change of scenery. He is batting .225/.300/.344 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs across 282 plate appearances.
The Cardinals have been one of the most mediocre teams in the MLB. Tied for the third and final NL Wild Card spot with the San Francisco Giants, dealing Goldschmidt could be worthwhile for St. Louis. But will they do it? That is yet to be determined.
If/when Goldschmidt becomes available, the Cardinals would have several suitors vying for his services.