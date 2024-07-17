Cardinals can still trade for a new All-Star despite lack of representation in Texas
By Curt Bishop
The St. Louis Cardinals were not well represented at the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. Their only All-Star, closer Ryan Helsley, did not pitch. And so, there wasn't much to write home about for the Cardinals on Tuesday night. However, as the trade deadline approaches, the Cardinals could look to target an All-Star from the American League side.
Left-hander Tyler Anderson has put together a strong season with the Los Angeles Angels. He's 8-8 in 19 starts with a 2.97 ERA. Like Helsley, Anderson did not pitch on Tuesday night in the All-Star Game, but he has pitched well this season and could be of use to the Cardinals at the deadline.
Cardinals could trade for Angels All-Star left-hander
Anderson has pitched like a front-of-the-rotation starter this season and could be of use to the Cardinals. Although he doesn't miss bats very frequently, he still would fit in quite nicely in St. Louis.
The Cardinals need someone who can realistically start Game 2 of a playoff series and give them a chance to at least get out of the Wild Card round, something they haven't been able to do since 2019. Anderson profiles as more of a No. 3 starter and wouldn't make the Cardinals World Series contenders, but he would be able to get the team much closer to where they need to be.
As of now, Sonny Gray appears to be the only viable option to start a postseason game and give St. Louis a chance to win a series, and they need the type of arm that would be able to go next to Gray in the rotation.
This would be a slightly bigger move than what the Cardinals have made in the past few years at trade deadlines, but it's worth the upgrade to the starting rotation, and it's time the organization showed the fanbase that they truly care about winning and understand that just getting into the playoffs isn't enough to be a legitimate contender.
It will be interesting to see what the Cardinals do. They have other needs at the deadline as well, such as a right-handed bat and a bullpen arm or two.