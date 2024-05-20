Cardinals City Connect jerseys get roasted for apparent laziness
St. Louis Cardinals fans could certainly use something good in their lives. Fans are fed up with the product on the field, fed up with manager Oli Marmol, fed up with President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, and fed up in general with the Redbirds at this current moment. And in fairness, they aren't wrong for feeling that way.
Even after taking 2-of-3 from the Boston Red Sox this past weekend, they were drubbed in the series finale at Busch Stadium and still sit at 20-26 on the season overall. The club is seven games back in the NL Central though they are somehow only three games out of a Wild Card spot despite a -49 run differential on the year for the Cardinals.
So yeah, any good vibes would certainly be appreciated in St. Louis at this point. And Monday's official release of the Cardinals City Connect jerseys had the opportunity to be that. Instead, not only were the jerseys leaked (by MLB!) over the weekend, but the uniforms themselves were not met with the best reactions.
Cardinals City Connect jerseys revealed: Fan reaction calls uniforms 'lazy'
While no one is saying that these Cardinals City Connect uniforms aren't perfectly fine in terms of their look, the general sentiment among St. Louis fans and MLB fans alike is that the new threads simply look lazy and failed to do anything special at all.
Ultimately, it's hard to argue with this sentiment. While Cardinals fans might still be excited to get a new jersey to put into the rotation, there was so much more that could've been done with the City Connect versions. What Fanatics and Nike delivered was something incredibly similar to a normal red jersey for the Cards with it simply saying "The Lou" on the front. That's not special.
When you think about the most loved City Connect jerseys, ones like the Atlanta Braves throwback-inspired ones, the San Diego Padres "Miami Vice" uniforms, or even the Boston Red Sox marathon-inspired digs all come to mind. And the one definining characteristic about those jerseys is how different they are from the regular threads we see the team in. Frankly, that seems like the point of the City Connect uniforms, which St. Louis failed to capture with these.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals aren't alone in this. We've seen some uninspiring additions that could've been called lazy in their own right this year, and it's unfortunate that fans are the ones who are being let down by all of this, even more so than the players.