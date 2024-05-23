A Cards-D-Backs trade that would reunite Arizona with an old friend
By Curt Bishop
The St. Louis Cardinals have begun to play much better baseball. But there is still plenty of season left and they could end up being sellers at the deadline.
Paul Goldschmidt got off to a tough start but appears to be finding his groove at the plate. If he continues to hit, he could be a piece that the Cardinals decide to sell off if they are not in contention by the time the deadline comes around.
Given his contract status, St. Louis won't get a major haul for him. But if he is dealt, the Cardinals could potentially send him to where it all began, back to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
A Cards-D-Backs Paul Goldschmidt trade
The Cardinals might have been better served trading Goldschmidt last summer at the deadline when he was coming off of his MVP season. His value would have been much higher.
But that doesn't mean that the Cardinals will get scrap metal for him.
Arizona already has Christian Walker at first base, which would make this deal a little bit difficult. But Goldschmidt could have a chance to win with the team that drafted and developed him. Because of his defensive prowess, he and Walker could split time between first base and designated hitter duties.
As for St. Louis, they could add some prospects that could be ready as early as next year. Their system currently lacks a starter that is Major League-ready and could use a bit of a refresh.
Dylan Ray and Yilber Diaz are both starters and could be plugged into the Triple-A rotation if all goes according to plan, which would give them some options for 2025.
Left-hander Andrew Saalfrank is being used as a reliever these days, but another controllable left-handed option in their bullpen could help, especially if pitchers such as JoJo Romero are traded at the deadline. That remains a strong possibility if St. Louis decides to sell.
Saalfrank has also already tasted the Major Leagues. He's not off to a good start this season, as he owns an ERA of 36.00 in two appearances. But he is the No. 24 prospect in Arizona's pipeline, and St. Louis is short on minor league pitching options that are Major League ready or close to being at that point.
St. Louis can still get a decent haul for Goldschmidt if he is traded, just not as good as what they could have gotten if they had traded him at last year's deadline.