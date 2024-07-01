Cardinals fans are still big mad about Yadier Molina repping Cubs colors for a good cause
The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs are bitter rivals. Cardinals fans hate the sight of Cubs blue. Cubs fans despise Cardinals red. Having played 2,224 games for St. Louis, including 247 against Chicago, Yadier Molina is well aware of the hatred.
So, it's objectively wild to see a man who knows the rivalry better than most to wear Cubs gear from head to toe.
What could convince a 19-year steward of the Cardinal Way to wear the enemy's colors? His son plays for a youth team that uses Cubs branding.
The photo may be new but the information isn't. Fans got a look at Molina wearing Cubs gear while managing his son's youth baseball team back in February. The reemergence of proof that the Cardinal's legend is willingly decking himself out in blue is just as shocking now as it was before.
The new picture had Cardinals fans reaching for brain bleach.
Cardinals fans didn't need a reminder Yadier Molina is managing the Cubs
Molina is just doing right by his son. That's good dad behavior. It doesn't make it any less jarring though. This is like Derek Jeter wearing Red Sox gear or Buster Posey turning up in Dodgers colors.
The long-time catcher slashed .285/.348/.407 against the Cubs in his career with an OPS of .756. He hit 18 home runs and drove in 118 RBI.
Since retiring from MLB after the 2022 season, Molina has dabbled with managing. He managed Puerto Rico's U-23 team and went on to take charge of the Puerto Rico national team for the World Baseball Classic in 2023. He also managed in Venezuela.
The good news for Cardinals fans is he's not in danger of managing the actual Cubs any time soon. Then it would really be time to break out the vomit bags.