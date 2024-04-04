Cardinals fans leave no question how they feel about John Mozeliak at Busch Stadium
Home openers are an opportunity for fans of any team to cheer for their team in person for the first time in months. There's a reason why home openers for just about any team are very crowded, if not completely sold out.
St. Louis Cardinals fans are known for being both smart and respectful. Rarely do you hear fans of that Midwestern team get on their own organization, but they've lost their patience at least with one member of the front office.
Each member of the organization was introduced but one in particular, John Mozeliak, was booed. He wasn't just booed, he was viciously booed. It's as if he was the GM for a team like the Yankees or Phillies. To be honest, it's hard to blame them.
Cardinals fans make it clear that they're fed up with John Mozeliak
Cardinals fans already lost patience with Mozeliak who has been the man in charge since 2007 when the team went 71-91 last season. It was their first losing season since that aforementioned 2007 campaign, and it came when they were expected by many to win the NL Central.
Mozeliak followed that abysmal season with a very mixed offseason. The Sonny Gray signing was a great one, but the rest of the moves made raised some eyebrows, particularly the additions of aging veterans like Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, Matt Carpenter, and Brandon Crawford.
St. Louis has gotten off to a decent start this season, going 3-4 entering play on Thursday despite those seven coming on the road against the Dodgers and Padres. Still, they're a team without much going for them, at least on paper.
The NL Central is a division without a clear favorite, which is why it's even more frustrating that St. Louis didn't do more to improve what is still a well-below-average rotation. Outside of Gray, there isn't much at all on that front, and Gray isn't even healthy right now.
Mozeliak has to turn this around, and fast. Cardinals fans have already lost patience. The only way to regain favor from this fanbase is to build a winner. The boos will only get louder with the losing. This might be his last chance if things go wrong in 2024.