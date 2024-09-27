Cardinals fans can forget about the Skip Schumaker dream with Oli Marmol update
The St. Louis Cardinals came up short of the postseason in 2024, despite going out and being aggressive at putting the best players on the field. Their roster is aging quite quickly, and it could look a ton different in 2025 than what it looked like in 2024.
One place that has been speculated to change has been the manager's job in St. Louis. For just about the entire 2024 season, Cardinals manager, Oli Marmol's, job has been in question. Marmol has remained on the hot seat since the Cardinals began struggling early on.
With Marmol struggling to keep the Cardinals afloat and ultimately missing the postseason, the media was pretty certain that St. Louis would be firing him once the season ended. To make matters even better for St. Louis, Miami Marlins manager and longtime Cardinals player, Skip Schumaker, was set to leave the Marlins and look for a new job this offseason.
Cardinals reportedly expecting to bring Oli Marmol back in 2025
Schumaker would be the perfect managerial candidate for the Cardinals if they were to move in a different direction than Marmol. Schumaker is familiar with the front office and what it takes to be a St. Louis Cardinal while also being quite the incredible manager.
But it doesn't seem that St. Louis and Schumaker will be coming together in 2025.
Katie Woo of The Athletic recently reported that the Cardinals can kiss the "Skip Schumaker for Manager" dream goodbye because the expectation is that St. Louis will bring Oli Marmol back next season.
"As for manager Oli Marmol, the expectation is he’ll return for the 2025 season, along with the majority of his staff. Marmol signed a two-year contract extension before the season that will take him through 2026."
Cardinals fans won't be very happy to hear that Marmol will be back, strictly because Marmol has done a lot of losing while in St. Louis.
Schumaker was the 2023 NL Manager of the Year following an incredible season where he took the Marlins to the postseason. His 2024 record with Miami is more of a reflection of the front office and their eagerness to rebuild rather than Schumaker's managerial abilities.
St. Louis was the favorite to land Schumaker, but with them off the table, the door is now open for a team like the Cincinnati Reds to land Schumaker. Cincinnati recently fired their manager, David Bell, and would be eager to have Schumaker in the Queen City.