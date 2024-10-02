Cardinals inevitable John Mozeliak succession plan is official and baffling
By Lior Lampert
After missing the postseason for a second consecutive campaign, the St. Louis Cardinals have announced major organizational changes -- that won't happen earlier than 2026.
Cardinals owner and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. addressed the media on Monday for his end-of-season press conference. During his time at the podium, he declared the team would transition from John Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom as their next president of baseball operations. However, the power transfer won't happen until after 2025.
For whatever reason(s), the Cardinals are waiting for Mozeliak's contract to expire following the conclusion of next season to give Bloom free rein. But why? What good does that do for St. Louis?
Cardinals delaying inevitable John Mozeliak succession plan until 2026 is mind-boggling
Rather than having a clean slate and starting fresh with Bloom, Mozeliak will have one last dance with the Cards. Frankly, it makes no sense. This will only give the former more work to do to put the wrongdoings of the latter behind the franchise once he assumes the position.
With another offseason of control, Mozeliak could make transactions that Bloom may not necessarily want to sign off on. Should that be the case, St. Louis' new regime will be left picking up the pieces of the fallout.
The Cardinals have posted merely one losing season since Mozeliak became their general manager in 2007. Could this move be out of respect for his contributions over the years? Besides that, it's hard to think of a worthwhile explanation for deciding to delay the inevitable.
Per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, St. Louis signed Bloom to a five-year contract to take over Mozeliak's role.
St. Louis hired Bloom in January 2024 as an adviser to Mozeliak. The 41-year-old was formerly the chief baseball officer for the Boston Red Sox from 2020-23. Moreover, he served as a Tampa Bay Rays executive from 2005-19.