Trevor Bauer officially ruled out for one pitcher needy team
Baseball fans are divided on whether or not Trevor Bauer deserves a second chance to play baseball in the big leagues again. There's one side that thinks Bauer should be given another chance in the league. The other side sees the seriousness of the allegations against him and don't think teams should sign him.
One group of people who isn't divided are the owners of the teams, as nobody has shown any willingness to sign him. St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak recently spoke out about this.
Cardinals officially out of any potential Trevor Bauer signing, according to John Mozeliak
The St. Louis Cardinals desperately need a starting pitcher, but it won't be the controversial Trevor Bauer. Mozeliak provided a reason as to why he wouldn't sign Bauer during an interview with KSDK News' Frank Cusumano.
"All the noise that was around that [Bauer], I just don't know if that would be good for this community, good for our team," Mozeliak said. "And I don't want to make it look like I'm so desperate to have to win that I would do something that, maybe, would fly in the face of one's moral compass."
It seems as though the rest of the general managers in baseball are all on the same page as Mozeliak.
Bauer has spoken out on his social media platforms and on his Youtube channel. He continues to maintain his innocence and express his eagerness to play in the MLB. Bauer has even gone as far as to say that he would sign a league-minimum contract, in hopes of the former Cy Young Award winner getting signed.
Last year, Bauer pitched well in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) in Japan, recording a 2.59 ERA and 160 strikeouts.
Whether Bauer will sign a deal with an MLB team is yet to be seen. It just depends on if there's a team that's willing to take the potential backlash that could come with signing him. One thing is for sure though, it won't be the Cardinals.