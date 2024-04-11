Former Cardinals Gold Glover has a new home with fellow NL contender
A former St. Louis Cardinals gold glover has a new home in the National League.
By Mark Powell
Former St. Louis Cardinals infielder Kolten Wong has a new home in the National League. Wong hasn't been the same since he left St. Louis in 2020, winning one Gold Glove with the rival Milwaukee Brewers before flaming out in spectacular fashion.
At his best, Wong was a capable two-way player, providing a consistent plate presence while also being one of the better defensive second basemen in the National League. Since leaving the Cards for the Brewers, Wong hasn't found the same stability, and spent the 2023 season with the Mariners and Dodgers. He was unable to replicate the same success.
Wong spent the spring with the Baltimore Orioles, slashing just .200/.294/.400 and failing to crack their starting infield. He has since come to terms with the fact that he will have to earn his next MLB opportunity, and signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks Triple-A team, the Reno Aces.
Can Kolten Wong discover his old form with the Arizona Diamondbacks?
On the surface, Wong's fit in Arizona isn't ideal. He doesn't offer a ton of defensive flexibility as he has spent the majority of his 11 big-league seasons at second base. Typically, a veteran player of his stature will rack up innings at other infield positions, such as shortstop or even third base. However, that's not the case for Wong.
Ketel Marte is an established starter at second base in Arizona. Wong will not be taking his spot anytime soon. The best-case scenario for Wong may be to log more innings in the outfield, where he has played 106 frames, mainly with the Cardinals nearly a decade ago.
Wong will get a chance in Reno, however, thanks to Kevin Newman's recent promotion in Arizona. If he can make an impact there -- perhaps flashing his gold glove prowess in the process -- then all may not be lost after all. Heck, MLB scouts are everywhere, and if Wong is playing well enough in Reno he could receive a chance on another big-league roster.
Despite an abysmal start in Seattle last season, Wong was able to turn things around with the Dodgers. In 20 games, he hit over .300 in limited appearances. Wong has above-average power for his natural position and, when he's right, is a decent clubhouse presence as well.