Cardinals latest front office change should be a warning sign for John Mozeliak
By Mark Powell
The St. Louis Cardinals have not performed up to expectation this season, and because of that there will be changes this offseason. Barring a late playoff run -- which, frankly, would be a pretty big surprise -- St. Louis should expect some adjustments to their baseball club this winter.
Mozeliak has made some questionable calls in the last year, such as calling up and then sending down top prospect Jordan Walker on several occasions, and signing manager Oli Marmol to a contract extension for reasons we still don't quite understand.
"These are times that are difficult," Mozeliak said at the time (h/tJohn Denton of MLB.com). "I still think he understands the job, I think he knows how to manage, and I think he is trying to put the right combination of player in, but at some level you've got to have some performance. Yeah, I understand fans are not happy with myself, and they're not happy with Oli. I don't think anything I say here today is going to change that. We have to keep trying to go back and get this to work, and we understand if it doesn't, people are going to be held accountable and ultimately that starts with me."
St. Louis Cardinals front office decisions are just beginning
Marmol has screwed up in his own right, but this article isn't about him. In the end, Marmol's failings fall on Mozeliak and the Cards front office. St. Louis is (checks notes) six games behind the New York Mets for the third and final NL Wild Card spot. As we near mid-September, a comeback becomes less likelt by the day.
The Cardinals have gotten ahead of their winter plans, announcing that director of player personnel Gary LaRocque will retire following the 2024 season. While that's a start, it's hardly the answer Cardinals fans are looking from. St. Louis baseball supporters have made it known over the last few weeks that they are fed up, as Busch Stadium attendance has dropped dramatically. A winning record isn't enough for Cards fans, and for good reason.
Mozeliak could be next. St. Louis hired Chaim Bloom to an advisor role, and he'd be an easy replacement. In the meantime, Mozeliak could remain in the organization, just not in his current role.