Cardinals legends are guiding Masyn Winn in ways Oli Marmol can't
Though the National League Rookie of the Year award may elude him, St. Louis Cardinals' Masyn Winn has already cemented his status as a cornerstone for the franchise's future. His stellar 2024 campaign leaves little doubt that he'll be instrumental in the Cardinals' pursuit of success in the seasons to come.
Unlike some, Winn has been fortunate to draw wisdom from two of St. Louis' baseball icons: Ozzie Smith, the legendary "Wizard of Oz," and Jose Oquendo, the versatile infielder with two World Series rings. Their guidance is frankly invaluable for someone just trying to find their way at this level.
Despite his own minor league tenure with the Cardinals, manager Oli Marmol can only marvel at the big-league mentorship now available to his young player. Marmol just isn't "The Wizard" and if you think about it, nobody is. He is truly one of one.
In a recent interview with MLB.com, Winn reflected on his standout rookie campaign, speaking about the kind of impact Smith and Oquendo have had on him.
"I worked with Cheo [Oquendo] since I got in this organization," said Winn. "Throughout my Minor League career, he is the reason I’m the defender I am today. Having Ozzie around during the last couple of Spring Trainings, it’s been great to soak up the knowledge he has and just be around him."
He continued: "They have given me some different nuggets. Cheo has been more so on the field. Whenever I worked with him in the Minor Leagues or during Spring Training, he has helped me tremendously defensively."
"... I think Ozzie has been more of the mental side of the game, as far as how to approach being a shortstop, being "the faces of the franchise."
Oquendo and Smith have played a combined 2,875 games at the shortstop position during their MLB careers. The two have finished in the top four in the NL in defensive wins above replacement on 14 occasions, with Smith doing so in 13 seasons. Their expertise with these kinds of numbers, coupled with his retention of it has played a key role in Winn's development since his promotion to St. Louis.
Winn's early successes give Cardinals fans a reason to believe in the future
Every year, in nearly every sport, there is a player that often gets overlooked. Winn is unquestionably one of them within Major League Baseball this season.
Defensively, he's the top shortstop in runs saved across all of baseball this season (14), demonstrating elite range and arm strength (check this relay throw out Brewers catcher Eric Haase). At the plate, he boasts a batting average above .275 -- the only member of the Cardinals with at least 100 games played to reach that number. Winn also ranks second in OPS among St. Louis hitters since the All-Star break, behind Paul Goldschmidt.
Winn, who donned the iconic No. 1 while growing up, looks every bit of a Gold Glove shortstop -- an accolade Smith took home 13 times throughout his career.
This represents Winn's first full season in the major leagues. He is only starting to unlock his considerable potential. With the guidance of two franchise icons readily available to him, he is poised to achieve even greater advancements in his development in the future.
"This is only the beginning. I’m a rookie, and I hope to improve in every way," said Winn.