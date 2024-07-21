Cardinals send a message to Paul Goldschmidt that was a long time coming
By Mark Powell
The St. Louis Cardinals split a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves in an NL Wild Card clash on Saturday, little thanks to Paul Goldschmidt of course. The Cardinals first baseman has hardly looked like himself this season, and it couldn't come at a worse time for he or St. Louis. Goldy is in a contract year, and a staple of this Cardinals generation.
Goldschmidt has gone 0 for his last 12, and hasn't recorded a hit since July 13 thanks to the All-Star Break. The stats aren't in favor of keeping Goldschmidt near the top of the lineup, as his July slump has caused his average to dip to .226. Per John Denton, this season with runners in scoring position, Goldschmidt has just two extra-base hits (one home run, one double). He's hitting .169 with two home runs and 21 RBI.
Goldy has spent parts of the 2024 season in the two-hole as well as cleanup. Curt Bishop of Redbird Rands suggested on Saturday that it was time for another change:
"The 36-year-old is simply striking out too much, especially in key spots. So, it's once again time for the Cardinals to make a lineup change and move Goldschmidt out of the No. 4 spot...like everybody else, I want to see him producing the way he's capable of producing. I don't think he'll ever get back to his MVP form, but he is still capable of producing and coming through in the clutch when he's right of course," Bishop wrote.
Maybe the Cardinals were listening. St. Louis rolled out a new lineup on Sunday, with Goldschmidt featured prominently at seventh.
New St. Louis Cardinals lineup after Paul Goldschmidt move
Manager Oli Marmol and the Cardinals hope that moving Goldschmidt down in the lineup sends a message, and perhaps wakes up his bat. St. Louis has to prioritize more opportunities for the hotter bats in their lineup, such as Winn and Burleson, among others.
St. Louis Cardinals lineup
Position
Masyn Winn
Shortstop
Alec Burleson
Designated Hitter
Willson Contreras
Catcher
Brendan Donovan
Left Fielder
Nolan Arenado
Third Baseman
Lars Nootbaar
Right Fielder
Paul Goldschmidt
First Baseman
Nolan Gorman
Second Baseman
Michael Siani
Center Fielder
The Cardinals are five games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, but just one game ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates for third place. The NL Wild Card is also much closer after Saturday's slate, with the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks tied for the third spot by just a half game over the Pirates.