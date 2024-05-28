Cardinals linked to key piece in Nolan Arenado trade as potential buyback option
By Curt Bishop
After starting the season 15-24 and falling to nine games back of first place in the NL Central, the St. Louis Cardinals appear to have found their rhythm. Now, they are just two games below .500 with a record of 25-27. 5.5 games back of first in the Central and 1.5 games back in the Wild Card race.
However, there is a need that needs to be filled. With Steven Matz on the injured list for the foreseeable future, they are without a fifth starter and may need to dive into the trade market soon.
Fortunately, the Colorado Rockies might have some pieces that could help them, including former Cardinal Austin Gomber.
Cardinals linked to old friend in trade rumors
Gomber was drafted by the Cardinals in 2014 and made his debut with the team four years later. The veteran left-hander was dealt to the Rockies in the Nolan Arenado trade back in 2021.
The 30-year-old is 2-1 over 10 starts with an ERA of 2.76. What's impressive is that the lefty has been able to keep his ERA below three at Coors Field, which is considered a hitter's haven due to the altitude.
Bringing him to a more pitcher-friendly park such as Busch Stadium would certainly help his cause. St. Louis is a place he has pitched before and performed well and having him in the rotation could give the Cardinals a huge boost.
St. Louis might be better served looking for a frontline starter as opposed to Gomber, but he would greatly benefit their rotation. He also would not be too expensive for St. Louis, meaning they could hold onto some of their more coveted prospects such as Tink Hence, Thomas Saggese, Michael McGreevy, and Sem Robberse.
The Cardinals are trying to bounce back from a 71-91 finish in 2023. The team finished in last place in the NL Central and missed the postseason for the first time since 2018. They still have a ways to go if they want to reach the postseason and compete for a World Series title, but Gomber could at least give them a viable No. 5 starter, as well as some flexibility with their starting rotation until the deadline comes around.
By then, the Cardinals will have a better idea of whether they'll be buyers or sellers.
Gomber is under team control through 2025, and the Cardinals will have two starters hitting free agency this coming winter, those being Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson.
We'll see if the Cardinals can maintain their current pace and stay in contention. They obviously aren't considered World Series contenders at the moment, but their starting rotation lacks depth and some of their prospects are still a year or two away. Gomber could give them some much-needed depth for the next few months leading up to the deadline