Cardinals manager Oli Marmol made another classic mistake with Paul Goldschmidt
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt may have finally broken out of his slump on Sunday, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Goldschmidt raised his batting average to just under the Mendoza line in the process, quelling some frustrations from a fanbase that has come to expect better from him.
Cardinals manager Oli Marmol gave Goldschmidt his first day off of the season in the first game of St. Louis four-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend. Rather than taking a mental rest day, Goldschmidt hit the batting cages and reviewed his tape in search of answers.
Per Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic, Marmol said Goldschmidt "was not happy with his load, the gathering of momentum on his backside as he prepared to unleash his swing. Goldschmidt, according to Marmol, said he had never experienced the rhythm of his hands and hips being so out of sync, explaining to his manager, 'It’s hard to find a solution for something that has never been a problem.'"
When asked about Marmol's interpretation, Goldschmidt did not sound thrilled.
“I mean, I think there are a lot of different ways to describe it. That would probably be the easiest way," Goldschmidt replied.
Cardinals manager Oli Marmol needs to stop airing dirty laundry to the media
This is far from the first time Marmol has let the media in on the inner workings of the Cardinals clubhouse. With a veteran leader like Goldschmidt working through some kinks in his swing, now would be an ideal time for the Cardinals manager to put a lid on any adjustments Goldy is making. The 36-year-old is going through enough in a contract year.
“Obviously, I didn’t even play good in spring training this year. I didn’t play good in the second half last year. I’m trying to evaluate and see what is causing the swing to not be as efficient, as good as I would like," Goldschmidt said.
Goldschmidt is lacking his usual quiet confidence, and it shows, as the Cardinals are 16-24 on the season. Marmol has tried moving Goldy down in the lineup and giving him time off.
Hopefully for Cardinals fans, Goldschmidt's adjustments help in spite of his manager's need to let the world know about them.