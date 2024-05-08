Cardinals-Mets restart time: Rain delay updates from Busch Stadium
By Scott Rogust
The St. Louis Cardinals had a disastrous series against the New York Mets, as evidenced by catcher Willson Contreras suffering a fractured forearm on Tuesday. The incident occurred due to catcher's interference by Contreras on a swing by Mets slugger J.D. Martinez. With that, Contreras is out for the next six-to-eight weeks.
Cardinals fans were certainly hoping the Cardinals would get the chance to see some positives on Wednesday, where they were scheduled to host the Mets on a 12:15 p.m. CT game. The weather, however, had other ideas.
The Cardinals announced that the game would not start on time due to "forecasted inclement weather."
UPDATE (3:45 p.m. ET): MLB.com Mets reporter Anthony DiComo revealed that after hearing a security guard's radio receiver in the press box at Busch Stadium, the game has been postponed.
Meanwhile, Mike Puma of the New York Post revealed, via the Cardinals, that the make-up date for this game is scheduled for Aug. 5. DiComo reported that the start time is set for 4:15 p.m. CT.
The Cardinals announced that tickets for the May 8 postponed game will be valid for Aug. 5.
The Mets will just be wrapping up a series in Los Angeles against the Angeles on Aug. 4. Then, on Aug. 6, they will head to Colorado to face the Rockies.
As for the Cardinals, they will return from their road series against the Chicago Cubs. After playing the makeup game against the Mets, they will host the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game series.
ORIGINAL: As of this writing, there is no scheduled start time. However, the weather forecast looks pretty bad for the day.
According to Weather Channel, there is scheduled to be a 72 percent chance of rain at 1:00 p.m. CT and it is projected to increase to 86 percent at 2:00 p.m. CT. To make matters worse, there are strong storms projected at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. CT., with projected large hail and damaging winds. A flood watch is in effect in St. Louis through the evening.