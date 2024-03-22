Nolan Gorman credits unique change in diet for fixing back issues
A little-known fact about Cardinals slugger Nolan Gorman is that he is a popcorn fanatic. However, a slight change in his popcorn diet may have cured his back struggles.
By Curt Bishop
Nolan Gorman was one of only a few bright spots in a dreadful 2023 season for the St. Louis Cardinals. The 23-year-old hit 27 home runs and drove in 76 runs during the regular season.
However, he was slowed down by nagging back troubles, and his second stint on the injured list put a premature end to his stirring season.
A little-known fact about the Cardinals second baseman is that he is a popcorn fanatic. But it's possible that a change in his popcorn diet may have produced the cure for his back issues. John Denton of MLB.com explained in his newsletter that Gorman switched from popcorn brands that use peanut oil to brands that use coconut oil instead. In turn, he is feeling pain-free this spring.
"Obviously, I spent the whole offseason making sure that wouldn't happen," Gorman said of his back issues. "I didn't want to come in here to spring training and have to worry about it, or really even talk about it. Like I've said, I took care of my back in every way that I needed to this offseason."
Gorman improves back health with popcorn change
It appears that Gorman has found the cure for his back issues. Denton also explains that Gorman's shift in his diet helped him shed eight pounds.
When healthy, Gorman was one of the Cardinals key contributors, even helping provide protection in the lineup for Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. He brings power from the left side of the plate, and he also proved to be capable defensive second baseman.
But if his back troubles are truly behind him, then the Cardinals should be in good shape offensively in 2024. A healthy Gorman for a full season could help the lineup unlock its full potential to be one of the best in all of baseball.
Clearly, what the young slugger is doing is working for him, and a shift in his diet may have made all the difference.