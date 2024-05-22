Cardinals-Orioles restart time: Rain delay updates from Busch Stadium, May 22
By Scott Rogust
What an eventful series it has been for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Baltimore Orioles. On Tuesday night, Lars Nootbaar was ejected for arguing with the home plate umpire during a Paul Goldschmidt at-bat, and the game was postponed due to inclement weather. That game was made up on Wednesday, with the Cardinals winning 3-1. But the day was not over.
In the bottom of the third inning, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol was ejected for arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Charlie Ramos during a Goldschmidt at-bat. One inning late, the game would, you guessed it, enter a rain delay!
Talk about deja vu.
The Cardinals entered the rain delay trailing 3-0 after following RBI singles by Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander, and James McCann scoring on a groundout by Ryan O'Hearn.
Cardinals-Orioles rain delay updates: Restart time projection, weather forecast
This page will be updated with additional information once more details are provided by the team.
UPDATE (2:53 p.m. CT): The Cardinals provided an additional update, saying that the game is scheduled to resume at 3:20 p.m. CT, weather permitting.
According to the Weather Channel, the precipitation percentage is going to drop to 24 by 3:45 p.m. CT. So there may be some light rain once the game resumes at the scheduled time, but it appears to be disappearing as time moves on.
ORIGINAL STORY: As of this writing, there is no projected restart time provided by the Cardinals.
According to the Weather Channel, there will be thunderstorms that will turn into rain showers through 5:00 p.m. CT. From there, it will be partly cloudy with a five percent chance of precipitation at 6:00 p.m. CT. Based on that, expect a lengthy rain delay into the night hours.