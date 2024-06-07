Cardinals' outburst proves they can trade veterans like Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, but should they?
The St. Louis Cardinals have shaken off the rust of their terrible start and, since May, have put on quite the show to get themselves out of the cellar and into contention. At this time, the team's two stars, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, have taken a seat to some talented youngsters in Nolan Gorman and Alec Burleson.
The Cardinals are improved from how they began the season, but the team can be even better. Arenado had a very disappointing start to the 2024 season. Now, he has found his bat and has hit six home runs while slashing .252/.306/.376 with a wRC+ of 98. Goldschmidt is in the final season of his current contract. He, too, has improved his approach at the plate. He has seven home runs and is slashing .223/.302/.354 with a wRC+ of 92.
The improvements these two have made over the past few weeks have been nice. However, more is needed for this line-up to make this 2024 team a contender. Gorman has 14 home runs and is hitting .230/.314/.497 with a wRC+ of 131. That's a good start. Burleson has made a considerable contribution. He has eight home runs and slashes .275/.306/.449 with a wRC+ of 117. Masyn Winn is struggling at defense, which was expected to be his strong suit. But he has come strong at the plate. He's hitting .309/359/.445 with three home runs and a wRC+ of 130.
These are contributions from youngsters still trying to gain some consistency. Veteran help is needed, and not just from Cardinals' president John Mozeliak's addition of Matt Carpenter and Brandon Crawford.
STL Cardinals have to decide whether to put their faith in current veterans
Tommy Edman has been on the injured list all season. He was slated to be the Cardinals centerfielder, a slot occupied by Michael Siani and Dylan Carlson. Edman's defense will be a welcome return once he's recuperated from his wrist injury. Edman's bat will also be a nice presence.
Willson Contreras was heating up when he broke his wrist on a backswing from J.D. Martinez. Contreras was hitting .280/.398/.551 with six home runs and a wRC+ of 171. Ivan Herrera and Pedro Pages have competed well in his absence, but that veteran presence is needed.
Lars Nootbaar was another player who was heating up when he was injured. Nootbaar landed on the injured list after tweaking his oblique muscle. He's hitting .234/.337/.404 with five home runs and a wRC+ of 116.
Jordan Walker struggled to start his second season with the Cardinals and is working his way back from AAA Memphis. Walker's return could provide another boost to the lineup, as he's been working to lift more home run drives.
J.P. Hill, editor of SB Nation's Viva El Birdos, the Cardinals, recently wrote about the Cardinals' struggling lineup.
"For this lineup to work, the Cardinals need their stars to be stars. Arenado, Edman, and Goldschmidt were the top three expected producers ... Walker had the highest offensive upside on the team. Combined, those four account for a huge chunk of the team’s runs-scored potential. None are carrying their weight. Even with good hitting from the rest of the roster’s core — Contreras/Herrera, Nootbaar, Gorman, Winn, Donovan, and Burleson – they can’t make up the gap."
With players improving yet the team still struggling to hit consistently, could this spell a dramatic trade deadline for the Cardinals? The Cardinals will likely make some moves to improve their pitching, as they still need another starter and bolster their bullpen. With Edman, Contreras, and Nootbaar struggling to return, the team needs more veteran hitting.
Arenado and Goldschmidt will get a lot of attention at the deadline.
Despite their struggles, they lead this team. It's not likely the Cardinals will move Arenado or Goldschmidt. Trading those two would signal the Cardinals are giving up on the season. With Mozeliak and manager Oli Marmol still firmly on the hot seat and a fanbase repulsed at the thought of another losing season, it's not likely management will give up.
The Cardinals will have a busy trade deadline but expect to see Arenado and Goldschmidt staying with this team.