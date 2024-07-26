Cardinals painted themselves into a corner with trade chip
By Curt Bishop
Dylan Carlson has essentially become an expendable asset for the St. Louis Cardinals. Once compared to Albert Pujols and Oscar Taveras, Carlson hasn't quite panned out for St. Louis, and after a strong rookie season in 2021, the young outfielder has taken several steps back and ultimately lost his starting job.
In addition, players such as Michael Siani and Alec Burleson have emerged, and with Brendan Donovan and Tommy Edman both being extremely versatile and able to play in the outfield, Carlson is crowded out. However, the Cardinals may have waited a little too long to showcase him, and he won't get them a hefty package in return if dealt.
Cardinals backed themselves into a corner with Dylan Carlson
To be fair, it's been hard for the Cardinals to find playing time for Carlson. He was on track to be the team's starting center fielder at the end of spring training before injuring his shoulder and missing over a month. But the Cardinals could have potentially found a trade partner for him prior to this year.
Perhaps they could have traded Carlson in the offseason for some pitching. The Cardinals were also sellers last year at the trade deadline and could have capitalized on his value then. But they've missed their chance to get a solid return for the young outfielder.
A change of scenery could definitely benefit Carlson. Perhaps a place where he can get regular playing time will help him evolve into the player he was expected to be. But the Cardinals do run the risk of trading another outfielder and watching him find his groove with another organization. Recent examples include Randy Arozarena, Adolis Garcia, Lane Thomas, and Tyler O'Neill.
The last thing they need is for that to happen again, especially when they won't get a haul in return for Carlson. But he has essentially worn out his welcome in St. Louis, and with other options emerging that have proven to be better, Carlson has become an expendable asset. It's possible that a team out of contention could show some interest in him and give him a shot.