Cardinals perfect Paul Goldschmidt replacement in lineup coming into view
The end of an era approaches for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Paul Goldschmidt has done a lot over the last six years to ingratiate himself with the Cardinals fandom. On balance, he has been one of the best first basemen in the league, Heck, he's been one of the best players. Goldschmidt won the MVP award just two short years ago, a season in which he led the National League in both slugging (.578) and OPS (.981).
Unfortunately, the 2024 campaign has been tough sledding for Goldschmidt. At 36, it's starting to feel as though he may not have enough left in the tank. There were signs last season, when Goldschmidt's production plummeted drastically compared to his MVP campaign, but he was still well above league average on the offensive end. This season, Goldschmidt has been more or less a replacement-level player (0.4 WAR).
He's slashing .228/.288/.388 through 474 ABs, including 19 home runs and 49 RBI. He can still get power behind his swing, but Goldschmidt's inconsistency has been a source of anxiety for St. Louis fans all season. He's hitting it slightly better since the All-Star break, but in reality, Goldschmidt's value has dwindled.
In the final year of his contract, there's a good chance Goldschmidt is forced to look for a new home in free agency. He should still receive quality offers on the basis of his past accomplishments, but Goldschmidt's market will be muted.
The Cards, meanwhile, need to start thinking about potential replacements in the lineup. There are simple plug-and-play options at first base, such as Pete Alonso, but St. Louis doesn't necessarily need to target the crème de la crème at first base. They can add offensive help elsewhere — such as the outfield.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand has a perfect free agent option in mind.
Cardinals connected to Orioles rightfielder Anthony Santander as free agent
Anthony Santander has been on an absolute heater all season for the Baltimore Orioles. He's a first-time All-Star at 29 years old, slashing .239/.306/.528 with 37 home runs and 82 RBI through 468 ABs. He figures to be one of the most sought-after outfielders on the free agent market, and there's every reason for St. Louis to take interest.
Moreover, Santander is almost guaranteed to change teams this winter, as Baltimore has an overabundance of quality outfield prospects coming up through its farm system. So, while there will be competition for Santander's services, the Cardinals may not need to outbid the incumbent team.
"Santander has been a solid player for several years, but he picked the right time to have a career-best season," writes Feinsand. "A first-time All-Star this year, Santander has already set a career high in home runs (37 through Tuesday) and his .834 OPS would be his highest in a 162-game season. As much as he’s meant to the Orioles, Santander is likely to wind up elsewhere because Baltimore has a wealth of young outfield talent and a number of clubs will be seeking a power-hitting corner outfielder.."
This may been Santander's first All-Star season, but he has been among the league's foremost power bats for a while. St. Louis' slugging has fallen well below expectations this season, with Goldschmidt standing out as a primary reason why. Santander would immediately boost St. Louis' offensive profile, giving Oli Marmol a bankable, everyday cleanup hitter in Goldschmidt's stead.