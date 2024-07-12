Cardinals proven right for letting once-rising star walk last offseason
By Curt Bishop
The Colorado Rockies recently designated right-hander Dakota Hudson for assignment. He had posted a 5.84 ERA in 17 starts with Colorado this season, and though he had a 52.4 percent ground-ball rate, he was unable to miss bats, which cost him significantly playing at Coors Field. Late Thursday night, Hudson cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque.
Hudson joined the Rockies on a one-year free agent deal after his old team, the St. Louis Cardinals non-tendered him in the offseason. But many of the same issues that plagued him in St. Louis remained prevalent in Colorado, which proves St. Louis made the correct decision to let him go.
Cardinals proven correct for letting former pitcher walk
Hudson made his major league debut for the Cardinals in 2018 as a back-end reliever before being converted to a starter's role the following year. He was a ground-ball specialist and served as a solid middle-of-the-rotation arm in St. Louis for several years. His best year in St. Louis was 2019 when he won 16 games and posted a solid 3.35 ERA.
However, injuries began to take their toll on Hudson. He pitched well in 2020 but was lost for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. This ultimately kept him out for most of 2021 as well, and he was never the same after having the surgery. He posted a 4.98 ERA in his final season with St. Louis.
After letting Hudson walk, St. Louis added three starters, Sonny Gray, Kyle Gibson, and Lance Lynn in free agency, and their rotation has been much improved this year. Hudson ultimately never panned out as a member of the Cardinals rotation, and things didn't get any better in Colorado.
For now, he's back in the Rockies system. In addition to his 5.84 ERA, he owns a dismal 2-12 record in his 17 starts for Colorado. We'll see if he can find his groove again and fight his way back to the major leagues after such a rough start with the Rockies.