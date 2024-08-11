Cardinals latest roster move is sure to bring more heat to John Mozeliak
When a team struggles, many people will look directly at the players. Obviously, these are the guys that are tasked with hitting, pitching and fielding the ball. Some fault comes back on the manager and the coaching staff because they're in charge of having their team ready to play. But in the St. Louis Cardinals case, GM John Mozeliak receives a ton of deserved blame for some of his decisions.
Mozeliak has put together one of the older teams in the entire league while also having a mediocre farm system. This isn't an issue if the team is competing for the World Series, but the Cardinals just seem a step or two behind the postseason teams in the league. And a ton of the blame can be placed on Mozeliak.
Just recently, the Cardinals made a roster move that brings us back to an old trade that Mozeliak made that's aging like spoiled milk.
Cardinals DFA Nick Robertson, the headlining return in the Tyler O'Neill trade
In December of 2023, Mozeliak agreed to a trade that would send their injury-riddled outfielder, Tyler O'Neill, to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for two pitchers, Nick Robertson and Victor Santos.
Starting with Santos, he's been horrible in the Cardinals organization. At Triple-A this year, he's made eight starts and 15 relief appearances where he holds a WHIP over 1.50 and an ERA close to 7.00.
And just recently, St. Louis designated Nick Robertson, the headliner of the trade, for assignment. The 26-year-old has not been good for the Cardinals this season.
Do you know who's been great this season? Tyler O'Neill. The player that Mozeliak decided to deal for the pair of underperforming pitchers.
O'Neill is slashing .268/.357/.544 with an OPS+ of 144 and 22 home runs. He's having his best season since his 2019 season where he earned MVP votes and a Gold Glove in the outfield. The outfielder has been a huge asset for the Red Sox when healthy this season.
This is going to bring on quite a bit more heat to the Cardinals GM. Mozeliak will be kicking himself for this trade every step of the way as he watched Santos and Robertson struggle and O'Neill crush baseballs at Fenway Park.
Not a good look for the Cardinals front office.