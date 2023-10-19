Cardinals rumors: 3 former players to chase far before Jordan Hicks reunion
While a Jordan Hicks reunion could happen, these St. Louis Cardinals reunions make far more sense for the front office.
By Curt Bishop
Cardinals surprise: Yadier Molina could join coaching staff
Yadier Molina is not an active player currently, as he retired following the 2022 season. However, the Cardinals have spoken with him about potentially returning to the team in a coaching role.
But how would Molina help more than Hicks, you ask? Molina knows the Cardinals pitching staff quite well, as he is former teammates with almost all pitchers on the roster.
Molina was the Cardinals everyday catcher from 2005-22. His knowledge of the game could be very beneficial to a pitching staff that struggled mightily in 2023 and cost them a chance at contention.
Having a catcher's mindset on the coaching staff would certainly help. He also could mentor Willson Contreras and help him improve as a catcher himself.
Fans would definitely be happy to see Molina back in Cardinal Red. It remains to be seen what will happen in discussions, but Molina brings so much to the table, even after having retired as a player.
He brings intangibles, knowledge, experience, and wisdom, all of which could be huge benefits as the Cardinals look to improve on the pitching side and potentially bounce back into postseason contention again in 2024.