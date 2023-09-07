STL Cardinals Rumors: Adam Wainwright shade, reunion in the works, another free-agent target
St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: Adam Wainwright is ready for his final Atlanta start. Why Michael Wacha makes sense as a free-agent target. Japanese starter scouted.
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals: A new Japenese free-agent target
The St. Louis Cardinals will look under every rock for starting pitching help, and that includes internationally. The Cards are expected to fill at least three rotation spots via free agency and trades. One of those slots could be filled by Japanese starter Shōta Imanaga, who is expected to be posted by his team for MLB free agency.
"Sources: LHP Shōta Imanaga will be posted to MLB teams this offseason by the Yokohama DeNA BayStars. Imanaga, who won gold at the (World Baseball Classic), has a career-best 8.21 SO/W ratio in 133 1/3 IP this year," Morosi said. "Imanaga joins Yoshinobu Yamamoto as the top NPB stars available."
St. Louis has history with Imanaga, as they scouted him earlier this season. With Adam Wainwright and more out the door this offseason -- as well as their previous decisions to trade Montgomery and Flaherty -- there's plenty of work to do for Mozeliak and Co.
Perhaps Imanaga provides them with an answer to one of those problems.