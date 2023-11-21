Cardinals rumors: Cardinals best target now available, Former player hiring misses mark, Lynn signing explained
- Why the Cardinals brought Lance Lynn back
- A new coach in town... But not Yadier Molina
- Yamamoto is up for grabs officially
By Josh Wilson
Lance Lynn signing explained
After the St. Louis Cardinals were reportedly unengaged and uncompetitive on Aaron Nola, who re-signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, the team made its first sizable move of the offseason by signing Lance Lynn.
Lynn, who started his career with the Cardinals, reunites with a team in desperate need of starting pitching. Fans had higher hopes than Lynn, though, with visions of the team going after the top pitching prospects in the open market.
So, why did they start with Lynn? The answer is fairly simple: There was such a deep need for starting pitching across the board that the team needed to start anywhere.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Cardinals want him to be just the first addition of reliable starter innings (subscription required) this season. Katie Woo adds for The Athletic that the team likes his durability (subscription required) and is enamored with reclamation projects. Even better when a reclamation doubles as a reunion.
All indications are there is plenty more to come on the pitching front, though. The Cardinals surely know they can't make Lynn their biggest move of the offseason.