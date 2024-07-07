Cardinals should bring back an old friend to give their exhausted bullpen a breather
By Mark Powell
It's no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals bullpen is gassed. Oli Marmol has been forced to use relief pitchers out of their designated roles, much to the ire of the fanbase. Even closer Ryan Helsley admitted the 'pen doesn't have a lot left to give, in part due to a series of three straight extra-innings games through Saturday.
Helsley pitched two innings himself on Saturday, a rarity for the Cards closer this season. While his saves streak was unfortunately broken thanks to Rob Manfred's ghost runner rule in extras, he was able to notch the win for St. Louis.
“Laughed about it: ‘Well, my streak’s over, so I need to go out there and fight for the win, for the team,’” Helsley said. “Our bullpen is pretty taxed. I felt good. I’ll take the ball if he’ll give it to me. He told me, ‘It’s yours.’"
St. Louis Cardinals need to consider all options for bullpen help
The All-Star Break should help matters when the time comes, but the Cards 'pen being this taxed midway through the campaign should be a warning sign for the front office. John Mozeliak and Co. need more relief pitchers they can trust, especially in the middle innings. Looking outside the organization is in their best interest as we near a natural break in the schedule. A familiar face could be the answer.
The Rockies designated Dakota Hudson for assignment on Sunday. Hudson spent the first six years of his career with the Cardinals. While he has struggled in 2024 -- he had a 5.84 ERA and 12 losses on the season -- a change in scenery and role could do him some good.
The former Cardinals starting pitcher could easily slot into a long relief role. St. Louis employed a similar approach with Hudson in his rookie campaign, when he appeared in 26 games, started none, and finished the season with a 2.63 ERA. Hudson has struggled to find similar success since then, and there might be a reason for that.
Hudson would be a cheap addition to the St. Louis bullpen, and at worst would force an even larger trade for the Cardinals down the road should he falter.