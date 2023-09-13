Cardinals rumors: Jack Flaherty trade fell through, Willson Contreras safe, Waino on 200
Cardinals Rumors: Willson Contreras appears safe from trade
The Cardinals began the 2023 season with high hopes and an expensive collection of hitters. Willson Contreras has mostly lived up to his end of the bargain — .262/.354/.462 with 19 home runs and 66 RBIs in 479 plate appearances — but as the Cards continue to hurl toward the MLB basement, it's fair to wonder if the 31-year-old backstop is immune to the offseason trade market.
Contreras signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract in the winter that keeps him under team control through at least the 2027 season. St. Louis could reasonably look to pivot away from Contreras' pricey bat in favor of a more robust focus on youth, but that doesn't appear to be the front office's plan at the moment.
According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals are going to dangle Andrew Knizner in trade talks in the early weeks of November. The 28-year-old has impressed in his opportunities this season — .240//.284/.438 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in 205 plate appearances — to the point that he is too good to let walk in free agency, but potentially too good to keep tethered behind Contreras as well. The Cardinals also have 23-year-old Ivan Herrera at catcher.
It would appear that, for now, Contreras is going to stick around. The Cardinals signed the three-time All-Star after seven successful seasons with the Chicago Cubs. It has not gone to plan so far, but there's still time on Contreras' contract for the Cardinals to weather the storm and rebuild a decent contender with his bat in the middle of the lineup and his glove behind home plate.