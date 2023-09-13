Cardinals rumors: Jack Flaherty trade fell through, Willson Contreras safe, Waino on 200
- Cardinals almost sent Jack Flaherty to the Rays
- Willson Contreras is safe from the trade market
- Adam Wainwright approaches historic milestone
Cardinals Rumors: Adam Wainwright edges closer to 200-win milestone
Adam Wainwright pulled out all the stops for a huge win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. It was a fitting night for Wainwright to emerge victorious: the near-anniversary of his MLB debut as a fresh-faced 24-year-old all the way back in 2005. It was the 199th win of Wainwright's career, pushing him to the very precipice of the elusive 200-win milestone.
It has been a rough campaign for the 42-year-old from Brunswick, GA. He is expected to retire at season's end and he's running short on time to accomplish that historic feat. The win on Monday, improbable as it was against a 90-win team, snapped a 10-game losing streak for Waino, who has posted a dreadful 4-11 record on the season. His 7.95 ERA, 1.979 WHIP, and minus-2.3 WAR paint a blunt and depressing picture. The legend isn't going out on the best note.
Still, there's time for Wainwright to salvage the vibes to a certain extent. The Cardinals faithful have stood firmly behind Wainwright for almost two decades. He is beloved and beyond reproach in the hallowed streets of St. Louis, and his 200th win would be met with rapturous celebration in the fanbase.
The Cards have 17 games left on the schedule, which means Waino will only have two or three more starts, max, to accomplish his goal. After Monday's game, he was candid about his rough stretch and the potential of No. 200 with MLB.com's Joe Trezza.
"Today was a big step to getting [to 200],” Wainwright said. “Not much time left. I knew today would be a really important win if I could get it, and luckily we did."
His catcher, Willson Contreras, understands the importance of getting Wainwright across the finish line strong.
"It’s really important for all of us. We put pressure on ourselves because we want him to get to 200 wins. … Hopefully, he can get to 200. That would make us proud as teammates."
Wainwright pitched five innings in the win, giving up only two runs despite seven hits and three walks. He still has enough gas in the tank for one more win. Hopefully St. Louis' offense and bullpen can help him when the moment arrives.