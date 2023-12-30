Cardinals rumors: Jordan Hicks threat, Mariners trade target, potential future ace
Cardinals Rumors: Logan Gilbert remains top trade target on Mariners
As noted by Trevor Pedro of Sodo Mojo, MLB Insider Ryan Divish believes Luis Castillo is a new addition to the mix of young arms the Seattle Mariners could make available for trade.
Castillo joins Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller, and Bryan Woo as names the Mariners could trade for young talent. The Cardinals are believed to have an interest in Gilbert and, despite the addition of Castillo to the mix, he should continue to be St. Louis' top target in Seattle. At 26, Gilbert was 13-7 in 2023 with an ERA of 3.73 over 190.2 innings. He had 189 strikeouts and 36 walks during the season.
Giving up walks was a real issue for the Cardinals in 2023. Having someone like Gilbert join the rotation with his ability to throw strikes would be incredible for the club's mission to make huge strides over last season's struggles.
In the trade for Jordan Montgomery, the Cardinals were able to acquire infielder Thomas Saggese. He instantly became one of the top prospects in the organization and impressed while with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals. He ended the season with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.
Saggese could make Nolan Gorman or Brendan Donovan, while both fan favorites, available for trade. If the Mariners are seeking middle infield help either of these options could be a good fit for the M's.