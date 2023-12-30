Cardinals rumors: Jordan Hicks threat, Mariners trade target, potential future ace
Cardinals Rumors: Red Sox threatening to steal Jordan Hicks
The Boston Red Sox appear to be making their moves to improve their roster now. Longtime ace Chris Sale was traded to the Atlanta Braves today for infielder Vaughn Grissom. While the Red Sox will send money to the Braves along with the ace, it is creating more space for the club.
On Friday, the Red Sox signed Lucas Giolito two-year contract worth $38.5 million contract.
Their pitching needs are still outstanding, which makes it logical that they have been in discussions with St. Louis Cardinals former reliever Jordan Hicks. Beyond the Monster's Chris Henrique reported (h/t Inside the Cardinals), "The Red Sox have also been poking around on free agent reliever Jordan Hicks, per source."
This could create a snag in the plans of Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, who is seeking to bolster the roster with "pitching, pitching, pitching" this offseason after a disastrous 2023 that left the Cardinals with a 71-91 record.
While Hicks' struggles played a huge role in some of those losses for the Cardinals, he did make some improvements after his trade to the Toronto Blue Jays. Neville said, "After a strong finish with the Blue Jays, it's safe to assume Hicks would be welcomed back with open arms, as he's done nothing but improve his stock since departing."
Hicks was drafted by the Cardinals and had a fast rise through the organization, which loved his ability to hit 101 mph pretty consistently.
With the Red Sox in the mix, it will be fun to see where Hicks lands this offseason.