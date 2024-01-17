Cardinals rumors: Josh Hader link, more moves to come, Hicks bullet dodged
St. Louis Cardinals chances of landing Josh Hader, more potential avenues for improvement, and why Jordan Hicks wasn't the right fit.
By Curt Bishop
Cardinals rumors: Jordan Hicks wasn't the right fit
Late last week, the San Francisco Giants inked reliever Jordan Hicks to a four-year, $44 million contract, which effectively ended the St. Louis Cardinals' hopes of reuniting with their former closer.
However, an interesting thing to note is that the Giants plan to use Hicks primarily as a starter, something the Cardinals tried in 2022 but were ultimately unsuccessful in doing.
In the end, it may have been for the best that the Cardinals didn't try to bring Hicks back, for if they had tried to convert him back to being a starter, it would not have worked out.
When Hicks began the year in the rotation in 2022, things didn't go too well. He never made it more than five innings in any of his starts and he even went on the injured list in May.
Though Hicks possesses a fastball that can touch 105 mph and swing-and-miss capability, he has struggled with his command. Granted, the Cardinals might have guaranteed him nothing more than a bullpen role, but the recent past suggests that making him a starter would not have been wise.
According to RJ Anderson of CBS Sports, the opportunity to start was part of what sold him on the Giants. The Cardinals already added Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson to their rotation.