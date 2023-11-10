Cardinals rumors: Manoah connection grows, reunion with ace is not player's priority, obvious trade piece available
- The Cardinals are open to trading Tyler O'Neill, in a not-so-shocking development
- One former Cardinals ace doesn't seem to love the idea of a possible St. Louis return
- The Cardinals have been named as possible suitors for one starting pitching target that could be a huge mistake
By Josh Wilson
Jordan Montgomery would prefer to re-sign with Rangers over Cardinals, Yankees
Jordan Montgomery is a World Series champion. Good on him, as the highly reliable starting pitcher has been chewed up and spit out by both the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals the last few years. Neither team made the 2023 postseason. Who's laughing now?
Fans might remember that the Yankees did Montgomery dirty, trading him just weeks after he and his NYC-based medical resident fiancee took their engagement photos on the field at Yankee Stadium. Cold-blooded. It's a business, but wow, that hurts.
The Cardinals would hang on to him to start the following year after acquiring him from New York but then traded him ahead of the 2023 deadline to the eventual champion Rangers.
Now, Montgomery has the power: He's a free agent and can decide where he wants to go. So, how about the chances of a reunion with the Yankees or Cardinals, who could both benefit from starting pitching?
Not looking likely! Montgomery appears to prefer to finally get some consistency in his life and plant roots in the Dallas area, with Jon Heyman reporting Montgomery prefers to sign with the Rangers over a return to either St. Louis or the Bronx.
Montgomery might genuinely just prefer the Rangers, but it's a good reminder that you can't just cash in on players for assets and expect them to come crawling back later. That worked for the Yankees with Aroldis Chapman in 2016, but Monty doesn't seem to want to go that route with either of his former two teams, assuming the Rangers want him back.
Still, money talks, and it doesn't necessarily mean the Cardinals are out on a return with him. In need of starting pitching, the Cardinals would certainly be wise to spend on a pitcher like Monty.