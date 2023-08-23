Cardinals Rumors: Wainwright regrets, frustrations boil over, Blake Snell pipe dream
By Kristen Wong
Cardinals Rumors: Willson Contreras draws a line and crosses it himself
The St. Louis Cardinals ran into an iceberg a long time ago, but that doesn't mean their season won't have its fair share of heated moments.
In Tuesday's loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates, catcher Willson Contreras got himself ejected and left the field in dramatic fashion.
At the top of the seventh with bases loaded, Contreras struck out following two questionable strikes during his at-bat. The snarky Contreras drew a quick line in the dirt with his bat as he left, showing the umpire, Brennan Miller, the imaginary edges of the strike zone. The ump instantly ejected him, causing Contreras to walk back to home plate and draw an even bigger strike zone in the dirt.
Contreras then spiked his bat and threw his helmet to vent his frustrations. The Cards were losing 6-3 at the time.
As if that wasn't enough volcanic emotional spillover, manager Oli Marmol and Jordan Walker got ejected later that game, too. It would certainly seem like tensions are running high in Cards camp and the deadline sellers are sick of losing.
In Contreras' defense, at least one of his called strikes was questionable. Plus, the three-time All-Star didn't do much to get ejected, he merely drew a line in the dirt.
After the Cardinals hit the bottom, one would think the only way to go is up. Turns out there's another way, and it's simply getting angry.