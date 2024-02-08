Cardinals should keep a canyon of distance between them and free agent pitching himself to STL
The St. Louis Cardinals are entering the 2024 season in a much better position than they were in last year. While another move is always possible, there is one free agent they should stay away from at all costs
By Curt Bishop
The St. Louis Cardinals are entering the 2024 season in a much better position than they were in last year. The pitching staff has been retooled and the Cardinals are once again looking like the team to beat in the NL Central.
In order to be a true World Series contender however, they need another top-level starter.
This has led fans to wonder if the Cardinals might take a flyer on embattled right-hander Trevor Bauer, who was asked on Twitter if he would be interested in joining the team.
Bauer stated that he would love to and expressed his fondness for Sonny Gray, but made it clear that the Cardinals haven't offered him a contract.
Bauer interested in joining Cards, but team should stay away
Ultimately, it is probably for the best that the Cardinals have not attempted to sign Bauer to a deal.
The veteran right-hander was placed on paid administrative leave in 2021 after allegations of sexual assault surfaced. Though he was not charged, there are still plenty of reasons for the Cardinals to stay away.
Bauer has faced allegations from at least two other women, which is something that Major League Baseball likely took into account when they levied a suspension his way in 2022.
The Los Angeles Dodgers designated the right-hander for assignment in January of 2023 before he signed a deal to pitch in Japan for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars.
Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times had reported in 2021 that at the time, most of Bauer's Los Angeles teammates did not want him back under any circumstances. On that note, the Cardinals would be wise to stay away, as signing him could create an unnecessary distraction in the clubhouse.
In all likelihood, the Cardinals are done adding players from outside the organization, but if they do wish to add another starter, they would be better served making a play for former Cardinal Jordan Montgomery.