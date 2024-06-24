Cardinals showcase lineup features a couple of Oli Marmol surprises

News before our ⁦@MLBNetwork⁩ Showcase: Willson Contreras is active and in the @Cardinals lineup for the first time since May 7. Alec Burleson starts at 1B for the 5th time this year. The STL starting lineup is without Goldschmidt *and* Arenado for the 1st time in ‘24. pic.twitter.com/SH75hJgJFd