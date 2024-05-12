Cardinals potential trade candidate linked to AL contender by MLB insider
By Scott Rogust
Last year was uncharacteristically bad for the St. Louis Cardinals. But they decided to sell at the trade deadline, get quality returns, then spend money that winter to help bring the team back to contention in the NL Central. Instead, the team is just as bad, perhaps worse.
As of this writing, before Sunday's games, the Cardinals are 15-24 on the year, sitting nine games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the division. The batting for the Cardinals has been horrific, as they are hitting .218 and recorded a .633 OPS, both of which are the third worst in all of the majors this season.
If the season continues to get worse for the Cardinals, selling again may be on the docket at this year's trade deadline. There appears to be one player already being targeted by a playoff contender.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Baltimore Orioles are looking to add a closer this season, with Craig Kimbrel not working out for them. The Orioles, per Nightengale, "have their eyes" on Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley.
"The Baltimore Orioles privately realize that they are going to have to find closer for the pennant stretch with Craig Kimbrel melting down," writes Nightengale. "They have their eyes on St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano and Astros reliever Ryan Pressly, if their teams become deadline sellers."
Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley being eyed by Orioles as potential trade target
Helsley is probably the most valuable trade candidate the Cardinals have. After all, postseason contenders usually look to bolster their bullpen.
For the Orioles, however, they have a need. Kimbrel hasn't panned out the way they had expected thus far. Through 18 games, Kimbrel recorded eight saves on 11 opportunities, while posting a 4.11 ERA, a 1.30 WHIP, 23 strikeouts, and nine walks in 15.1 innings.
As for Helsley, he's been great for the Cardinals bullpen. In 18 appearances, Helsley recorded a 1.50 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP, 19 strikeouts, and two walks over 18.0 innings. Helsley successfully posted 11 saves on 12 opportunities.
It's still early in the season, so the Cardinals have time to determine whether or not they can make a run at the postseason or opt to trade away players at the deadline. It's hard to envision Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak surrendering early in the season like the Miami Marlins have when they dealt back-to-back batting champion Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres.
If the Cardinals do choose to sell at the trade deadline again, keep an eye on the Orioles as a potential team to acquire Helsley in a trade.